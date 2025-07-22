TIFF 2025: Sholay, Homebound, Anurag Kashyap's Monkey In A Cage make it to Galas, Special Presentations The full list of TIFF 2025 Galas and Special Presentations was unveiled on July 21. In this, three Indian films have been included. Read further to know about them.

Toronto International Film Festival's 50th edition will begin on September 4. On Monday night, TIFF announced the final lineup for this year. The full list of Galas and Special Presentations was unveiled on July 21. In this, three Indian films have been included. While Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's cult classic Sholay will be screened at 50th Anniversary Restoration, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, which was also praised at Cannes, will also have a North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025. Moreover, Anurag Kashyap's film Monkey In A Cage will have a world premiere.

Have a look at the full lineup for TIFF 2025 here:

Toronto International Film Festival 2025 Galas

A Private Life (France)

Adulthood (USA)

Driver’s Ed (USA)

Eleanor the Great (USA)

Eternity (USA)

Fuze (United Kingdom)

Glenrothan (United Kingdom)

Good Fortune (USA)

Hamnet (United Kingdom)

Homebound (India)

John Candy: I Like Me (USA)

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery (Canada)

Nuremberg (USA)

Palestine 36 (Palestine/United Kingdom/France/Denmark/Qatar/Saudi Arabia/Jordan)

Peak Everything (Canada) - Closing Night Gala

Roofman (USA)

She Has No Name (Hong Kong/China)

Sholay (India) - 50th Anniversary Restoration

Swiped (USA)

The Choral (United Kingdom)

Two Pianos (France)

Toronto International Film Festival 2025 Special Presentations

A Pale View of Hills (Japan/United Kingdom/Poland)

A Poet (Colombia/Germany/Sweden)

Bad Apples (United Kingdom)

Ballad of a Small Player (United Kingdom)

California Schemin’ (United Kingdom/USA)

Calle Malaga (Morocco/France/Spain/Germany/Belgium)

Charlie Harper (USA)

Christy (USA)

Couture (USA/France)

Dead Man’s Wire (USA)

Degrassi: Whatever It Takes (Canada)

Easy’s Waltz (USA)

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert (Australia/USA)

Eternal Return (United Kingdom/USA0

Frankenstein (USA)

Franz (Czech Republic/Germany/Poland)

Good News (South Korea)

Hedda (USA)

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (USA)

It Was Just an Accident (Iran/France/Luxembourg)

It Would Be Night in Caracas (Mexico)

Kokuho (Japan)

Ky Nam Inn (Vietnam)

Lovely Day (Canada)

Meadowlarks (Canada)

Mile End Kicks (Canada)

Monkey in a Cage (India)

Nouvelle Vague (France)

Poetic License (USA)

Primavera (Italy/France)

Project Y (South Korea)

Rental Family (USA/Japan)

Rose of Nevada (United Kingdom)

Sacrifice (United Kingdom/Greece)

Scarlet (Japan)

Sentimental Value (Norway/France/Denmark/Germany/Sweden/United Kingdom)

Silent Friend (Germany/Hungary/France)

Sirat (France/Spain)

Sound of Falling (Germany)

Steal Away (Canada/Belgium)

The Captive (Spain/Italy)

The Christophers (United Kingdom)

The Lost Bus (USA)

The Secret Agent (Brazil/France/Netherlands/Germany)

The Smashing Machine (USA)

The Testament of Ann Lee (UK)

The Ugly (South Korea)

Three Goodbyes (Italy/Spain)

Train Dreams (USA)

Tuner (USA)

Uiksaringitara (Wrong Husband) (Canada)

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (USA)

You Had to Be There: How the Toronto Godspell Ignited the Comedy Revolution… (USA)

