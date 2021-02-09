Late Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia signs modelling contract within weeks of turning 18

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NATALIA BRYANT Kobe Bryant's elder daughter Natalia Bryant

Late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's elder daughter Natalia Bryant has signed a modeling contract with a leading agency. She revealed that she has always been interested in fashion since a very young age. The move comes within weeks of Natalie turning 18. Her contract is with IMG, which also handles Chrissy Teigen and Karlie Kloss. Natalia took to Instagram and made the announcement for the same.

"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.I am beyond thrilled and honored to be a part of the IMG family," Natalia announced on Instagram.

Take a look:

The Instagram handle for the agency posted a stunning photo of Natalia, along with a quote from her about this new venture.

Natalie, who recently marked the one-year anniversary of the and untimely deaths of her father Kobe and younger sister, was welcomed by a string of celebrities in the world of glamour including Olivia Munn, Jennifer Meyar and Gigi Hadid.

On a related note, Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, died in a helicopter crash on January 26 last year.

(With IANS Inputs)