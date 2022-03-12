Kim Kardashian makes relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram official, see cute pics of lovebirds

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIMKARDASHIAN Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in pictures shared on Instagram

After announcing her separation from Kanye West in February 2021, Kim Kardashian has moved on with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. On various occasions, the lovebirds have been snapped holding hands with each other, and continue to paint the town red with their romance. Now, Kim has shared a couple of pictures with Pete on her Instagram handle, making it official on social media.

In a new series of photographs, one is a selfie featuring Pate and Kim. In another one, Pete rests his head on Kim's lap while lying down on the floor. This is the first time since their relationship that Kim has shared pictures with Pete. The reality TV star and SKIMS founder captioned her post, "Whose car are we gonna take (sic)?!"

Kim and Pete's romance is said to have "escalated quickly" in 2021. Kim and Pete started dating after meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live and their relationship is said to be "getting serious". A source had explained, "Kim and Pete are getting serious. Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way. Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go. Kim doesn't want to rush into anything too serious but she is enjoying the early stages (of her new relationship with Pete). They are super smitten over each other though, that's for sure."

There are reports that in Kim's upcoming reality series for Hulu, titled The Kardashians, Pete may also feature. The show will also address her 'very public' and 'messy' divorce with Kanye. Kim and her family began filming the show in September 2020, before Kim filed for divorce with Kanye in February 2021.

