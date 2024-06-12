Kevin Jonas undergoes surgery after diagnosing with skin cancer, shares video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Kevin Jonas has been diagnosed with skin cancer

Priyanka Chopra's brother-in-law and pop singer, Kevin Jonas has been diagnosed with skin cancer, for which he had to undergo surgery. Recently, the singer came into the limelight because he shared a video after being admitted to the hospital to treat a mole. When the singer reached the hospital, it was found that he had skin cancer. He posted a video on his Instagram handle and told the before and after video of the surgery. Along with this, he also warned his audience and said that they should keep checking their moles regularly.

Kevin gave information in the video

'Leave Before You Love Me' singer Kevin found a malignant wart on his forehead near the hairline, which after treatment was found to be skin cancer. He shared information about his health and urged people to prioritise their health. Sharing a video on Instagram on Tuesday, June 11, Kevin told about his skin cancer surgery. He started the video like this, 'So today I am getting basal cell carcinoma removed from my head.' Keeping the camera close to the exact location of the skin abnormality, he said, 'Yes, it is actually a small skin cancer that has started growing and now I have to undergo surgery to remove it.'

The caption of the video read, 'Get your moles checked, this is a friendly reminder.' Then even after the cancer surgery, a video of the singer was shown in which a gauze tape was applied on his forehead. He tried to hide the scar of surgery with emojis. People are expressing concern after watching this video and saying how dangerous a wart can be. Many people are speculating how this wart would have turned into skin cancer. Many people are wishing for Kevin's speedy recovery.

Kevin had come to India last year

Earlier, Nick Jonas had also shared his health information and told fans that he has got flu, due to which the upcoming tour has been postponed till August. Let us tell you, Kevin is very close to Priyanka Chopra just like his brother Nick. Along with Nick, Kevin has also come to India and has also performed in the concert.

