Did Kendall Jenner just confirm breakup with boyfriend Devin Booker? Shares pic with model Fai Khadra

Kendall Jenner raised many eyebrows as she shared a photo of her dinner date with a new man! Kendall took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a picture of her fancy dinner on her Instagram Story. Kendall who was dating Phoenix Suns NBA player Devin Booker, shared a picture from a fancy restaurant, seated next to Model Fai Khadra, making fans speculate whether the reality star has split from boyfriend Kevin. In the picture, Kendall is seen sipping from her glass cup in an empty dining hall.

Kendall wore a sleeveless grey dress while Fai Khadra layered a black jacket over a white T-shirt. This is not the first time that Kendall has shared a picture with Fai. He escorted the supermodel to Hailey and Justin Bieber's wedding also, as her date. He is also often seen in Kylie Jenner's stories on Instagram.

Who is Fai Khadra?

Fai is a Palestinian Model raised in Dubai. He was born in Saudi Arabia where his family still resides. He has been linked to Victoria's Secret model Devon Windsor, as well as actress Camila Morrone.

Apart from the Kardashians, Fai is also often spotted with models Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber.

Kendall Jenner has kept her relationship with Devin Booker extremely low-key. Jenner made her relationship with Booker Instagram official on Valentine's Day 2021. Jenner shared the first photo of her and Booker together on her Instagram Story. She captioned it with a simple white heart emoji.

A few fans noticed that the couple did not acknowledge their two-year anniversary on social media. Some of them also pointed out that NBA player had either deleted or archived a New Year's Eve photo from his social media handle showing himself and Kendall smiling and hugging each other.

with ANI inputs