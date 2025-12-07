Katy Perry confirms relationship with Justin Trudeau with Tokyo photo dump | See pics Pop star Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been the subject of numerous reports regarding their relationship. Now, the singer herself has confirmed their relationship.

New Delhi:

Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been making headlines due to their surprising relationship. However, both never admited their relationship in public but seems like the pop star has confirmed her relationship online. On December 6, Perry posted several pictures of herself and her partner Justin.

For the unversed, Perry and Justin recently went on a trip to Japan and the singer shared several pictures and videos on Instagram from their Japan tour. This is the first picture of the two together. Before this, the two were seen together publicly for the first time in October. Perry shared a cute selfie with Justin, in which they are standing together and smiling. She also shared a video. In this video, the two are eating sushi and creating many beautiful memories in Japan.

Former Japanese PM gave a hint

While Perry recently shared pictures with her partner Justin, earlier, former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had given a hint about their relationship. While in Tokyo, Perry and Trudeau met with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko on Wednesday, December 3.

Kishida posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) showing everyone near a Christmas tree. In this post, he referred to Perry as Trudeau's partner. Kishida posted on X, 'Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came to Japan with his partner and had lunch with my wife and me.'

Trudeau also mentioned Katy

Kishida, recalling his previous collaboration with Trudeau, said, 'When he was Prime Minister, we met several times as leaders. When I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including developing the Japan-Canada Action Plan. I'm glad we're maintaining our friendship in this way.'

Trudeau also agreed with Kishida's remarks on social media, writing, 'It was great to see you.' He added, 'Katy and I were so happy to have the opportunity to sit down and talk with you and Yuko. Thank you for your friendship.'

Perry and Justin's love story

According to reports, Perry and Trudeau have been dating since this year. The two were first spotted together in July. They were seen walking their dogs on the streets of Canada. Both had recently separated from their previous partners. Perry separated from Orlando Bloom in June, while Trudeau separated from his wife Sophie Gregoire in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

A source close to the couple told People magazine that Trudeau has been fond of Perry since their dates in Montreal and has been actively pursuing her. The source also said that he even went to California to meet her during a tour break. Previously, Perry and Trudeau made their first public appearance as a couple on October 25 at a cabaret show in Paris on the singer's 41st birthday. Photos from that evening showed the two holding hands and smiling as they left the venue.

