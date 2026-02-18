Kanye West India tour tickets now live: Price, where to book, songs; all you need to know

New Delhi:

Kanye West will be performing in India for the first time, and his fans can't keep calm. Tickets for global hip-hop icon and multi–Grammy Award winner, now known as Ye, went live on February 18 at 4pm. The concert is scheduled for March 29, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. The singer's concert is expected to start at 8 PM. It is being positioned as a one-night-only event, not part of a tour or a multi-city run. Just one show, in one city, on one night. For many fans, that alone has made it feel like a rare opportunity to watch Ye perform live in India. Here is everything you need to know about Kanye West's India concert - ticket prices to booking details.

Kanye West's India concert ticket prices

The most expensive ticket at Kanye West's concert is priced at Rs 30,000 for the Lounge category, excluding taxes. The pricing starts at Rs 6,000 and goes up to Rs 9,500 for the Gold category. Gold Premium tickets are priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 14,500. Platinum tickets are set at Rs 20,000, while the Super Fan Zone category is priced at Rs 25,000.

The venue will have seating, standing and wheelchair arrangements for attendees. The booking is being handled exclusively through District by Zomato, with fans logging in early to secure their spot.

Early indicators already pointed to strong demand. More than 2 lakh people had pre-registered before ticket sales began. When bookings opened, the queue crossed 1 lakh even before access went live. Aman Kumar of Whitefox, one of the oganisers at the event, said, “This is more than bringing an international artist to India. Ye is a multi–Grammy Award winner and a global cultural force whose influence extends far beyond music. Hosting him for one exclusive night in Delhi reflects the scale of ambition the Indian live entertainment industry is ready to embrace. One day. One show. One night in Delhi. That’s what makes this historic.”

Shaju Ignatius, CEO and Chief Evangelist Live Events at Laqshya Media Group, who is also one of the organisers, added, "What we are building for 29 March 2026 is not just another concert. The scale, the infrastructure, the precision, the ambition; everything about this night is unprecedented. Hosting YE for a single, standalone show challenges every operational benchmark this industry has known so far.This is a once-in-a-generation gathering. There will be no second date, no extension, no repetition. It will mark a new ceiling for what is possible in this country.”

Kanye West concert: His most famous songs

Kanye West is a 24-time Grammy Award winner. He has spent more than two decades shaping global music. Some of his most popular songs are Heartless, Ni**as in Paris, Stronger, Flashing Lights, Gold Digger, Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1, FourFiveSeconds, Bound 2, POWER, and Runaway. The singer is likely to cover some of his most popular tracks at his concert.

Also read: Kanye West India concert confirmed: Everything you need to know about date, tickets and venue