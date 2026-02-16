Kanye West India concert confirmed: Everything you need to know about date, tickets and venue

New Delhi:

Global icon Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is all set to perform in India for the first time, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. The Grammy-winning artist will be performing in the National Capital in March 2026.

The details regarding his India concert were announced on Monday, February 16, 2026. Read on to find out the date, venue and how to book concert tickets for Ye's concert.

When and where is Kanye West performing in India?

Ye will be performing in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in March 2026.

Kanye West India Concert: Date and venue

According to details available on the ticket booking platform, District by Zomato. Kanye West's India concert will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB TAKEN FROM DISTRICT BY ZOMATO)Kanye West's India concert date and venue details.

How to book tickets for Kanye West's India concert?

Fans can book tickets for Kanye West's India concert starting February 18, 2026, from 4 PM onwards.

This is a developing story.

