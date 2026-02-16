Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Hollywood
  4. Kanye West India concert confirmed: Everything you need to know about date, tickets and venue

Kanye West India concert confirmed: Everything you need to know about date, tickets and venue

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Ye, formerly Kanye West, is set to perform in Delhi in March 2026. Fans can check all details on the date, venue, and ticket booking for this first-ever India concert here.

Here's everything you need to know about Kanye West's India concert.
Here's everything you need to know about Kanye West's India concert. Image Source : Screengrab taken from District by Zomato
New Delhi:

Global icon Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is all set to perform in India for the first time, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. The Grammy-winning artist will be performing in the National Capital in March 2026. 

The details regarding his India concert were announced on Monday, February 16, 2026. Read on to find out the date, venue and how to book concert tickets for Ye's concert. 

When and where is Kanye West performing in India?

Ye will be performing in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in March 2026. 

Kanye West India Concert: Date and venue 

According to details available on the ticket booking platform, District by Zomato. Kanye West's India concert will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2026. 

India Tv - Kanye West's India concert date and venue
(Image Source : SCREENGRAB TAKEN FROM DISTRICT BY ZOMATO)Kanye West's India concert date and venue details.

How to book tickets for Kanye West's India concert?

Fans can book tickets for Kanye West's India concert starting February 18, 2026, from 4 PM onwards.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Maya Hawke, Stranger Things actor, marries Christian Lee Hutson in a private ceremony on Valentine's Day

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Hollywood Section
Kanye West Concert
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\