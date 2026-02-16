CBSE mandates class 10 students to appear in first board exam

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday said that it is mandatory for all class 10 students to appear in the first board exam. Those who will fail to appear in at least three subjects in the first edition will be placed n the "essential repeat" category, it added. CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 will begin from February 17. CBSE's clarification comes after it received a few requests stating that, because of some reasons, Class 10 students will not be able to appear in the first board exam, hence should be allowed to appear in second board exam.

"It is mandatory for all the students to appear in the first board examination. All passed and eligible students will be allowed to improve their performance in any of the three subjects out of Science, Mathematics, Social, Science and languages," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, as reported by news agency PTI.

"If a student has not appeared in three or more subjects in the first examination, then he or she will not be allowed to appear in the second examination. Such students will be placed in the "Essential Repeat" category and can take the examination only next year in the main examinations in the month of February next year," he added, as reported by PTI.