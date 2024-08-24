Justin Bieber, wife Hailey welcome their first child, reveal baby boy's name

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Justin Bieber, wife Hailey embrace parenthood

Justin Bieber and his wife have officially entered into the phase of parenthood. The pop singer on Saturday morning took to his Instagram handle to announce the news and not only this he even revealed the name of his newborn. The name of Justin and Hailey's baby boy is Jack Blues Bieber. ''WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER,'' Justin wrote along with the post. Hailey reshared the same post on her Instagram Stories with the baby boy's name and a teddy bear and blue heart emoji. Pattie Mallette, Justin's mom, tweeted, "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!"

See the post:

The couple first revealed that they were expecting a child in May 2024, announcing the good news on Instagram. A representative for Hailey shared that the model was just over six months pregnant at the time.

Hailey donned a long, lacy white dress and a veil in the vow renewal video. She also provided a couple of images of herself and Justin standing in a field. Justin stood behind her, arms around her tummy, displaying their matching wedding bands.

The couple tied the knot in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse just two months after getting engaged. They later celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends, exchanging vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sun set in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Before Justin Bieber officially announced the pregnancy earlier this year, the couple had been in the news over pregnancy rumours in recent years. Hailey used to quash such rumours on several occasions.

Also Read: Bengali actress Payel Mukherjee attacked by biker in Kolkata amid protests, shares video

Also Read: Varun Dhawan to play Suniel Shetty's character's son in Border 2? Details inside