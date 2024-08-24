Bengali actress Payel Mukherjee attacked by biker in Kolkata amid protests, shares video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Payel Mukherjee

Bengali actress Payel Mukherjee has been attacked by a biker while she was driving her car on Friday evening in Kolkata. The 'City of Joy' is currently witnessing several protests after a horrific rape incident with a trainee doctor occurred in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Payel took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself explaining about the incident that took place with her when she was driving near the Southern Avenue area of ​​​​South Kolkata.

Watch the clip:

The actress started live streaming during the incident itself and narrated the entire incident. While attacking the actress' car, the biker broke the glass, which left Payel badly shaken and crying. In the video, Payal can be seen in tears while recalling the horrific experience.

''As I refused to come out fearing for my safety, the man banged against the glass on my right side window and broke it into pieces, injuring my hand…I don't know where we stand now. If a woman can be accosted and heckled in such a way in a crowded street in the evening, that exemplifies the real situation. And this happens amid rallies taken out all over the city on the issue of women's safety,'' Payel said in her video. Along with this, the actress has also shared the details of the attacker's bike.

In the video, the actress also claimed that a young man stopped his two-wheeler before her car and asked her to come out of the vehicle. After she refused to step out, the biker smashed her car's right side window, causing injuries to her hand.

