Image Source : INSTAGRAM Julia Roberts, Michelle Obama to work at empowering girls in Asia

Hollywood star Julia Roberts and former first lady Michelle Obama are teaming up for a trip to Asia to focus on education and empowerment of girls.

The "Pretty Woman" actress,52, and the former fist lady, 55, will travel to Vietnam on December 9 and take part in the Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance, where they will meet with educations organisations for adolescent girls, reports dailymail.co.uk.

They will then travel to Malaysia to take part in the Leaders: Asian-Pacific program. The program in Malaysia takes place in Kuala Lumpur from December 10-14.

According to the foundation's website, the program will host 200 leaders from 33 countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific region and will feature skill-building workshops and leadership training.

"In Malaysia, Mrs. Obama and Ms. Roberts will share reflections about their trip to Vietnam, as well as lessons from their own leadership journeys and their path-breaking careers," the website said.

The event is closed to the public, but certain sessions will be shown via livestream on obama.org. The conversation between Obama and Roberts will be among the events that will broadcast on December 11.