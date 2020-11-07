Johnny Depp out of Fantastic Beast franchise after losing 'wife beater' case, #JusticeForJohnnyDepp trends

Saturday, November 07, 2020
     
Taking to Instagram, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp revealed that AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros movie studio had asked him to leave his role as villain Gellert Grindelwald. He wrote, "I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request."

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 07, 2020 9:50 IST
Image Source : PTI

Actor Johnny Depp on Friday announced that he is resigning from the Fantastic Beasts franchise after he lost the libel case against a tabloid that called him a "wife-beater" in Britain. Taking to Instagram, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor revealed that AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros movie studio had asked him to leave his role as villain Gellert Grindelwald. He wrote, "I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request."

He added, "Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the W.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time. Thank you for reading." 

Depp also thanked his fans for supporting him throughout and wrote, "I'd like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days."

On the other hand, Warner Bros said in a statement that Johnny Depp will depart the Fantastic Beasts franchise and that the role of Grindelwald would be recast.

Soon after the announcement, fans started trending #JusticeForJohnnyDepp on Twitter and claimed that when Amber Heard is still a face of soo many brands and doing film then why is Depp asked to resign. One Twitter user wrote, "Amber Heard was caught on tape confessing to abuse and saying that Johnny Depp walked away every time. She is still the face of L'Oréal, and ambassador for ACLU and UN. She also may still be Mera in Aquaman 2. Where is the justice? #JusticeForJohnnyDepp"

Another said, "Johnny Depp didn't lose Warner Bros. Warner Bros Lose Johnny Depp" One Twitter user also claimed that Depp can never be replaced even if he is not part of the film. Check out the reactions here-

Many fans have forward to support Johnny depp and have claimed that they won't watch Fantastic Beasts if the actor is not there. Many others also announced that they will not watch Aquaman if Amber Heard is still a part of it.

 

