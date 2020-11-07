Johnny Depp out of Fantastic Beast franchise after losing 'wife beater' case, #JusticeForJohnnyDepp trends

Image Source : PTI Johnny Depp out of Fantastic Beast franchise after losing 'wife beater' case

Actor Johnny Depp on Friday announced that he is resigning from the Fantastic Beasts franchise after he lost the libel case against a tabloid that called him a "wife-beater" in Britain. Taking to Instagram, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor revealed that AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros movie studio had asked him to leave his role as villain Gellert Grindelwald. He wrote, "I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request."

He added, "Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the W.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time. Thank you for reading."

Depp also thanked his fans for supporting him throughout and wrote, "I'd like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days."

On the other hand, Warner Bros said in a statement that Johnny Depp will depart the Fantastic Beasts franchise and that the role of Grindelwald would be recast.

Soon after the announcement, fans started trending #JusticeForJohnnyDepp on Twitter and claimed that when Amber Heard is still a face of soo many brands and doing film then why is Depp asked to resign. One Twitter user wrote, "Amber Heard was caught on tape confessing to abuse and saying that Johnny Depp walked away every time. She is still the face of L'Oréal, and ambassador for ACLU and UN. She also may still be Mera in Aquaman 2. Where is the justice? #JusticeForJohnnyDepp"

Another said, "Johnny Depp didn't lose Warner Bros. Warner Bros Lose Johnny Depp" One Twitter user also claimed that Depp can never be replaced even if he is not part of the film. Check out the reactions here-

Amber Heard was caught on tape confessing to abuse and saying that Johnny Depp walked away every time. She is still the face of L'Oréal, and ambassador for ACLU and UN. She also may still be Mera in Aquaman 2. Where is the justice? #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/H5oel8xOs4 — Grindelwald (@mderndarkwizard) November 6, 2020

I’ve known JD for over a decade. Worked on 4 movies together. Our kids went to the same school.



A lovely bloke & great dad.



I wish more of the actors, filmmakers & studios who benefited financially from working w him would show more public support. 🏴‍☠️#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/wfQFQQMKLB — realgregellis.com 🏴‍☠️ (@ellisgreg) November 6, 2020

Johnny depp didn't lose Warner Bros. Warner Bros Lose Johnny depp #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/nbca6xIWMD — ᵃ ᵖʳᵒᵐⁱˢᵉ ᵒᶠ ʳᵉᵈᵉᵐᵖᵗⁱᵒⁿ 💫 (@sparrhoe) November 7, 2020

The absolute most terrifying part of what's happening to Johnny Depp is the message it sends to male abuse victims. They had a chance to provide a platform for and encourage them to come forward, and instead they made an example of him in the worst way.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp — Dee (@tasteofsanity) November 6, 2020

NOBODY can play these roles the way Johnny Depp did #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/lgQ3uABH0G — Maria🐺 (@mariiasg6) November 6, 2020

Isn’t it funny how Johnny Depp keeps gaining supporters and #JusticeForJohnnyDepp has been trending many times since the verdict yet Amber Heard can’t even turn her comments on? That’s what happens when people see right through your bullshit. I hope she sees it and seethes. — 𝒥𝒞𝒟 🖤 (@thedcp1006) November 6, 2020

Forgive me my mighty Jason Momoa, but I won't see Aquaman if Amber Heard continues her role.#JusticeForJohnnyDeep

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/XbmLBCze5T — Gisselle (@Gissellehds) November 6, 2020

If Johnny Depp leaves, I won't watch Fantastic Beasts anymore



#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/2PFSe9LYay — キラ (@kira_vamp_) November 7, 2020

Many fans have forward to support Johnny depp and have claimed that they won't watch Fantastic Beasts if the actor is not there. Many others also announced that they will not watch Aquaman if Amber Heard is still a part of it.

