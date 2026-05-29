Jennifer Lopez subtly hides tattoo linked to ex-husband Ben Affleck after split | Deets Inside

New Delhi:

A photo of singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is going viral on social media. Following its circulation, reports have emerged suggesting that she has covered up the tattoo bearing her ex-husband Ben Affleck's name.

In one of these photos, she was seen with her son, Maximilian 'Max' Muniz, the son she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Ben's name gone?

During this family gathering, Jennifer wore a backless dress that clearly revealed her tattoo. Previously, this tattoo featured an infinity symbol inscribed with the names of both Jennifer and Ben, surmounted by an arrow.

However, in the recently surfaced photo, while Jennifer's name remains visible, Ben's name appears to have been covered up.

When was the tattoo done?

Jennifer first revealed this tattoo in February 2023, on Valentine's Day, as she and Ben Affleck celebrated their first Valentine's Day together following their marriage. At the time, she captioned it, 'Commitment... Happy Valentine's Day, my love.'

Ben Affleck also got a matching tattoo around the same time, featuring the initials 'J' and 'B' alongside two crossed arrows. However, it remains unclear whether he still retains that tattoo today.

When Jennifer and Ben met

Jennifer and Ben first met in 2002 during the filming of the movie Gigli. The couple got engaged that same year but eventually separated in 2004. Subsequently, the two reconnected in 2021, got engaged in 2022, and tied the knot in July of that same year.

Jennifer filed for divorce in August 2024, on their second wedding anniversary, and their divorce was finalized in January 2025. In an interview, speaking candidly about the separation, Jennifer stated, 'I have absolutely no regrets about it. Yes, this was a very difficult time for me, but now I feel that this is exactly what I needed.'

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