Jennifer Aniston says she loves proving naysayers wrong

Jennifer Aniston will next be seen in Apple TV Plus' "The Morning Show"

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston says 2019 has reiterated her faith her in capabilities and she loves challenging people who tell her she cannot achieve something. The 50-year-old star, who was named as one of the 2019's 'People of the Year' by People magazine, said she has learnt "How much I’m capable of" this year. “The words, ‘I dare you’ or ‘No’ always make me kind of go, ‘Oh, okay. Well, let’s just see'," she said.

Aniston, who stars as a TV host caught up in the #MeToo movement on Apple TV Plus' "The Morning Show", said it was thrilling to star as well as executive produce the show.

"Doing it, I mean we were really flying by the seat of our pants. Apple itself was building a streaming service so everyone was like, we’re all in this together and this is exhilarating and terrifying. But at the same time, it was unbelievably rewarding. Just to be that involved. To really take on a subject that could be touchy and obviously taboo—and also necessary during this time that we’re in. I feel like I’ve got wind burn, let’s just say that.”

Working with close friend Reese Witherspoon was also great for the actor, who believes she and Witherspoon "were really a good yin-yang to each other."

Aniston said she started to have faith in herself in her 20s as there were plenty in her family to discourage her about acting, saying she would not be able to earn a dime.

"By getting honest with myself in terms of my relationship with my family. Speaking my truth to them without fear and therefore my work reflected that. And then 'Friends' came. If there were any naysayers in my family, ‘This will never… you’ll never make a dime.’ Just watch me. Don’t threaten me that way. God knows now I’m going to make a couple of dimes."

On a question about a possible reunion of "Friends", Aniston said there are always stories, but she does not know much.

"And I will just continue with… we’re trying. It’s a never-ending question, isn’t it? What else could make a group of six actors feel more proud. It’s bringing people joy on a daily basis," she said