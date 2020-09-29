Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JENNIFER ANISTON Jennifer Aniston reveals she once considered quitting showbiz

Actress Jennifer Aniston has been in showbiz for over three decades, but there was a time when she thought of quitting. During an interview, Aniston was asked what was the closest she ever got to quitting the business."I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind which it never did before," Aniston replied.

The actress said that she thought about it before "The Morning Show", but after a different "unprepared project" she had completed that "s**** the life out of me".

"I don't know if this is what interests me," she recalled thinking.

As for an alternate career option, she said: "Interior design, probably. I love it. It's my happy place. It's really a happy place for me."

In one of the most honest, yet vulnerable interviews of Aniston, she told Marie Claire, “My marital status has been shamed; my divorce status was shamed; my lack of a mate had been shamed; my nipples have been shamed. It’s like, why are we only looking at women through this particular lens of picking us apart? Why are we listening to it? I just thought: I have worked too hard in this life and this career to be whittled down to a sad, childless human.”

(With IANS Inputs)

