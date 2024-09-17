James Cameron to make film based on books 'Last Train from Hiroshima' and 'Ghosts of Hiroshima'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM James Cameron to make film based on Hiroshima bombing

Famous film director James Cameron is going to make a film based on the nuclear attack on Japan. It is reported that he has also bought the rights to the book named 'Ghosts of Hiroshima' for this. According to reports, James will make this film after getting time from work for the next film of the 'Avatar' franchise.

The film will be based on the books 'Last Train from Hiroshima' and 'Ghosts of Hiroshima'

The book 'Ghosts of Hiroshima' has been written by Charles Pellegrino. The special thing is that Charles Pellegrino also worked as a science advisor for director James Cameron's famous films Titanic and Avatar. According to reports, Cameron will work on the film by combining Charles' anther book 'Last Train from Hiroshima', which was released in 2015, with 'Ghosts of Hiroshima'.

The film will be based on a true incident

According to reports, the film will show the true story of a Japanese man who survived both the nuclear attacks on Japan. It is known that America dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, and then carried out the second attack on Nagasaki on August 9. The Japanese man whose story will be shown in the film went to Nagasaki by train after the attack on Hiroshima, where there was another nuclear attack.

The third film of the Avatar franchise will release next year

The third film of the Avatar franchise directed by James Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash, will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025. The first part of the film came in 2009. After this, the second part named Avatar: Way of Water was released in 2022. For the unversed, Avatar 2: The Way Of Water collected $2.320 billion worldwide. The film features Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang among others.

