James Cameron's Avatar 2 trailer to be released at CinemaCon 2022? Here's what we know

James Cameron's Avatar sequels are wildly anticipated. Ever since their inception, the makers are assuring to not spill any beans about the plot of the sequels and are keeping tight-lipped. However social media is abuzz that the first glimpse of the magnum opus will be revealed at CinemaCon tomorrow. The second installment of the sci-fi franchise will release on December 16, almost thirteen years after the opening of the original 'Avatar.'

As per reports by THR, the first footage of his four planned sequels featuring some larger-than-life visuals is expected to be shown at CinemaCon today. The event is currently underway in Las Vegas. Although it's not clear the length of the Avatar 2 footage that will be shown to CinemaCon attendees, the event showed off the opening 15-or-so minutes of Brad Pitt's Bullet Train and of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse suggesting the same for Avatar's sequel. It is reported that the descriptions of the footage will follow shortly after the event.

Industry insider and Collider Editor-in-Chief Steven Weintraub recently took to Twitter and stated that the movie's trailer might debut during the third day of CinemaCon 2022, as part of Disney's long-awaited showcase. "Now 100000% sure the first #avatar 2 footage will be shown at #CinemaCon. What I can’t figure out is if it’s the trailer or 15 to 20 min of footage. Will know Wednesday. Remember never, ever bet against @JimCameron Cannot wait to see how he’s using technology to tell story," he wrote.

Excited fans cannot wait to witness the magic created by James Cameron over the past decade. They have bombarded social media platforms with their epic reactions.

2009s 'Avatar' went on to earn 2.7 billion USD at the global box office. Since the first film continue to be the highest-grossing film of all time, the anticipation and buzz around its sequels have been high for years now.