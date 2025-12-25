Who is Jordan D Jackson-Small? Imani Smith’s 35-year-old boyfriend charged with murdering The Lion King actor On Thursday, police took into custody a 35-year-old Jordan D Jackson-Small, who was identified as Smith's boyfriend. He faced charges of first-degree murder, second-degree child endangerment and several weapon charges.

New Delhi:

Imani Dia Smith, the child actress on the Broadway stage, who rose to fame with the role of young Nala in the Disney production of The Lion King was tragically killed, with her boyfriend charged in connection with this death. At only 25 years of age, Imani Dia Smith was discovered with fatal stab wounds in the Edison residence in New Jersey on the 21st of December in the year 2025.

During the period that followed the incident, the police took into custody a 35-year-old individual identified as Jordan D Jackson-Small, who was identified as Smith's boyfriend. He faced charges of first-degree murder, second-degree child endangerment and several weapon charges. According to prosecutors, the attack that resulted in the baby's death was definitely not random because they knew each other before the attack. At the moment, he is under detention at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center.

Who is Jordan D Jackson-Small?

There is very little publicly available information about Jordan D Jackson-Small other than his involvement in this particular incident. From what has been stated by the officials, as well as by his relatives, who stated it in a GoFundMe page, he was in a relationship with the deceased at the time of the stabbing incident. He was arrested ‘without incident’ and has now been charged with serious offenses.

The trial documents filed by the prosecution include charges that extend beyond a murder charge, showing other areas of concern for endangering a child and carrying a weapon illegally, the severity of the case filed against him.

Who was Imani Dia Smith?

Imani Dia Smith garnered popularity as a child performer; she acted on Broadway for Lion King from 2011 to 2012. She was remembered by friends and family to have been a versatile artist; according to the GoFundMe campaign, she was a 'vivacious, loving and fiercely talented person.'

She leaves behind her three-year-old son, her parents Monique Rance-Helper and Rawni Helper and two younger siblings.

The reasons behind the crime have yet to be announced by the authorities, who have encouraged the community to let justice run its course. This incident has also shed light on issues such as domestic violence and security during the holiday season.

