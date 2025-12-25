‘The Lion King’ Broadway actor Imani Smith dies in alleged homicide, boyfriend arrested Broadway actress Imani Smith, who portrayed Young Nala in The Lion King, died at 25 in an alleged homicide in New Jersey. She was rushed to the hospital after being found stabbed on December 21, 2025.

Actress Imani Smith, who played the role of young Nala in Disney's Broadway production of The Lion King, has passed away at the age of 25 in an alleged homicide. According to a report by Deadline. She was found stabbed on Sunday, December 21, 2025, in Edison, New Jersey, after police responded to a 911 call.

According to Middlesex County, NJ, Prosecutor's Office, Imani Smith was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she was declared dead. It must be noted that Imani Smith's boyfriend Jordan D. Jackson-Small has been arrested in connection with her death.

As quoted by Deadline, the prosecutor's office said, "Smith and Jackson-Small knew each other prior to the incident; thus, it was not a random act of violence."

(With ANI inputs)

This is a developing story.