Highlander: Henry Cavill's first look out; what we know about the remaining cast The first look of actor Henry Cavill from the upcoming film Highlander was revealed on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. The action fantasy film is directed by Chad Stahelski. Take a look here.

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor Henry Cavill, best known for his roles in Man of Steel, Deadpool & Wolverine, The Witcher, and others, has sent his fans into a frenzy by dropping the first-look images of his character from the upcoming film Highlander.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share two pictures of his character from the film. In the first picture, Henry is seen wearing a dressed in a long, dark coat with a fur collar and dark clothing. The background has glowing red lanterns hanging from the ceilingin second photo, he appears with a sword in hand.

Henry Cavill's first look from Highlander out

For the caption, Cavill wrote, "Happy First Look for Highlander! This has been quite the journey for me, which I'll tell you all about when the time is right, but it's a special moment to be able to share this. I hope you enjoy. #Highlander (sic)." Take a look below:

For the unversed, Henry Cavill was first announced to star in the Highlander reboot back in 2021, and filming has now officially begun

Highlander: What we know about the cast members

According to details available on IMDb, the action fantasy sci-fi film Highlander stars Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Max Zhang, Marisa Abela, Djimon Hounsou and others in key roles. The movie is written by Ryan J Condal, Michael Finch, John Petro, Kerry Williamson.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: BAFTA 2026 nominations announced: Manipuri film Boong earns nod; One Battle After Another leads the pack