Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HENRYCAVILL Henry Cavill finds 'Superman' rumours extraordinary yet frustrating

Actor Henry Cavill is amused with all the speculations and rumours over whether he will return as Superman on screen, so much so that he is often "tempted" to anonymously give it back to the rumourmongers. Cavill opened up in an interview to variety.com saying as rumours get wilder, at least it keeps the buzz alive on the franchise.

"The amount of speculation, the stuff I read on the Internet, is extraordinary and sometimes frustrating," Cavill told Variety, adding: "The important thing is that people are excited about it, and I think it's important to be excited about a character like Superman. Superman is a fantastic character. If people are chatting about it, and even if they're making stuff up, it's okay, because that means they want to see the character again. And in an ideal world, I would absolutely love to play the character again."

He was asked if all the gossip around a possible new "Superman" film tempted him to open an anonymous account and respond to rumourmongers. To this he replied: "I'm not going to lie; I've been very tempted, but there's something about that, which feels deeply immoral. When it's about Superman, and if I'm representing Superman, it just feels like the wrong thing to do. I'm just going to let this all play out. Me saying something isn't going to make a difference. What does it really matter? One day, people will know the truth, and if they don't know it now, it's okay."

