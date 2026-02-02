Grammys 2026: Where to listen to Dalai Lama's award-winning 'Meditations' audiobook Grammys 2026 winner Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama takes home Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording, marking the Dalai Lama’s first Grammy win at age 90. Here is where to listen to the award-winning audiobook.

New Delhi:

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama won the award for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in 2026. It marked his first-ever Grammy, earned at the age of 90, for his audiobook titled Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. We bring to you, the streaming details for those who want to listen to the audiobook.

The Recording Academy trophy was accepted on his behalf by American singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright, who stepped on stage during the ceremony. The album also features contributions from acclaimed sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, who were recognised at the Grammys as composers on the award-winning project, making them among the only Indians to receive the honour this year.

Where to listen to Dalai Lama's Grammy-winning Meditations audiobook

For listeners looking to experience the audiobook, Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, is widely available for listening. It can be streamed on Spotify in an album format with individual tracks, while Apple Music and iTunes offer options to listen or download the full work.

The audiobook is also accessible on Amazon Music and Amazon Digital Albums for purchase or streaming, and on Indian platforms such as JioSaavn and Gaana.com, where it is free to stream on JioSaavn and available with a premium subscription on Gaana.com. Depending on the region and service, listeners can stream it directly, download it for offline listening, or access preview clips on select platforms.

What the Dalai Lama said after his Grammy win

Produced by multi-Grammy and Emmy Award-winning producer, author, and composer Kabir Sehgal, the album blends spoken word and music to explore compassion, inner peace, human unity, and global responsibility. It brings together a diverse ensemble of global artists, including Andra Day, Ted Nash, Debi Nova, Maggie Rogers, Tony Succar, and Rufus Wainwright, creating a dialogue between reflection and sound.

Reflecting on the honour, His Holiness the Dalai Lama said, “I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don’t see it as something personal, but as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility. I truly believe that peace, compassion, care for our environment, and an understanding of the oneness of humanity are essential for the collective well-being of all eight billion human beings. I’m grateful that this Grammy recognition can help spread these messages more widely.”

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan said, “As a family, we are deeply humbled to share our collaboration with His Holiness the Dalai Lama on the special album Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. His Holiness has been a guiding light for us for many years, and his message of peace, compassion, and hope continues to inspire not only our music, but our lives. We offer our heartfelt congratulations to His Holiness on this great honour.”

Amaan Ali Bangash said, “To hear the reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama interwoven with music has been a profoundly moving experience—one that reminds us of the immense power of art to uplift the human spirit. Creating this project alongside our dear collaborator Kabir Sehgal has been both a joy and a privilege. This truly marks a momentous occasion for us.”

Ayaan Ali Bangash said, “Together, with the contributions of many extraordinary artists, we sought to create a project that celebrates the values His Holiness embodies and shares them with listeners around the world. We are deeply grateful to every artist who lent their voice, spirit, and creativity to this work. May this music serve as a reminder that peace, kindness, and hope are not only possible, but essential. This is truly a historic moment, and we feel profoundly blessed to be part of this album with His Holiness.”

What is Dalai Lama's Meditations audiobook about?

In Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader explores themes of peace, compassion, environment, and the oneness of humanity, ideas that are crucial to take note of amid ongoing global challenges such as climate change and social division. There are 10 titles in the album, with each audio ranging between five to seven minutes.

