'Get ready…': Donald Trump warns Trevor Noah of legal action after Greenland, Epstein joke at Grammys 2026 A joke by Grammy Awards 2026 host Trevor Noah referencing Donald Trump, the Epstein files, and Greenland sparked a sharp backlash, with the US President rejecting the claims and warning of legal action through a post on Truth Social.

New Delhi:

Trevor Noah, who hosted the 68th Grammy Awards, found himself at the centre of a political backlash after taking a jibe at US President Donald Trump during the ceremony. Noah referenced Trump’s mention in the Epstein files and linking it to a long running Greenland joke.

The comment, made during Sunday night’s Grammys in Los Angeles, quickly drew a sharp response from Trump, who later warned that he was ready to “have some fun” with Noah. He also suggested that lawyers could be sent his way over what he described as false and defamatory remarks.

What did Trevor Noah say during Grammy hosting that triggered a reaction from Trump?

It all happened after Billie Eilish won the song of the year Grammy, when Noah congratulated the singer before turning his attention to Trump. "There you have it, song of the year! Congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow. That's a Grammy that every artist wants - almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense because, since Epstein's gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton," Noah said, as reported by Variety.

He followed it up by reminding viewers that it was his final year hosting the Grammys after six turns as emcee. "I told you, it's my last year! What are you going to do about it?" Noah added.

During his opening monologue earlier in the night, Noah also took aim at rapper Nicki Minaj, a vocal supporter of Trump, who was not present at the awards ceremony. "Nicki Minaj is not here. She is still at the White House with Donald Trump, discussing very important issues," said Noah.

Donald Trump hits back at Grammy host Trevor Noah

Trump responded swiftly on his social media platform Truth Social, launching a scathing attack on both the Grammys and its host. "The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer. The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards," Trump wrote.

The US President went on to reject Noah’s remarks linking him to Epstein Island, insisting that the statement was incorrect. "WRONG!!! I can't speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight's false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media," Trump added.

Escalating the attack, Trump called Noah “a total loser” and warned of possible legal action. "It looks like I'll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I'm going to have some fun with you!" he concluded.

(Image Source : REDDIT) Donald Trump's post against Grammy host Trevor Noah

The latest developments in the Epstein case

The exchange unfolded against the backdrop of renewed attention on Jeffrey Epstein, after the US Justice Department on Friday released over three million pages of documents, including 2,000 videos and 1,80,000 images, related to the convicted sex offender.

Epstein reportedly killed himself in a New York jail in August 2019, a month after being charged with federal sex trafficking, and references to Epstein Island relate to Little Saint James, a private island in the US Virgin Islands owned by Epstein until his death.

