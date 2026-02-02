Dalai Lama wins his first Grammy Award, says 'I don’t see it as something personal…' The Dalai Lama reacted to his first Grammy Award win, saying the honour is not a personal achievement but a recognition of shared universal responsibility. His album, Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, won at the 68th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

New Delhi:

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, won his first-ever Grammy Award for Best Audiobook, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. This award was given out during the pre-telecast ceremony, which was live-streamed on YouTube.

Hours later, he reacted to his Grammy Award win and wrote in a note that it was not something he viewed as a personal achievement, but rather a reminder of a shared responsibility that goes beyond individual recognition and speaks to larger, universal values.

Dalai Lama reacts to his first Grammy win

The Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, won his first Grammy in the category of best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording for his spoken word album Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama at the 68th annual Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles.

Reacting to the international recognition, the Dalai Lama spoke with gratitude and humility, making it clear that he did not see the honour as something centred on him alone. "I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don’t see it as something personal, but as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility. I truly believe that peace, compassion, care for our environment, and an understanding of the oneness of humanity are essential for the collective well-being of all eight billion human beings. I’m grateful that this Grammy recognition can help spread these messages more widely," the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Dalai Lama posted. Take a look:

Dalai Lama's audiobook edged out several key nominees

The album edged out other nominees in the category, including Kathy Garver for Elvis Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story, Trevor Noah for Into The Uncut Grass, Ketanji Brown Jackson for Lovely One: A Memoir, and Fab Morvan for You Know It's True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli, making the Dalai Lama the unexpected but clear winner of the award.

