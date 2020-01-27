Grammys 2020 LIVE Updates: Lizzo dedicates opening performance to Basketball legend Kobe Bryant

Best Comedy Album -Sticks & Stones

Best Pop Vocal Album: Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Look Now

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Lil Nas X feat Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Best R&B Album: Anderson .Paak, Ventura