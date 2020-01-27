Grammys 2020 LIVE Updates: Lizzo dedicates opening performance to Basketball legend Kobe Bryant

As celebrities and fans gear up for the biggest music night, 62nd Grammys, they are hit by the shocking news of Basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash. He was accompanied by his daughter Ginna who also lost her life in the crash. But as they say, the show must go on. The ceremony is being held at Staples Center in Los Angeles and like every year, it will recognize the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the year. The nominations were announced November 20, 2019. Lizzo opens the night with a spectacular performance and dedicates the night to the champion Kobe Bryant. Here are all the LIVE updates about all the winners at Grammys 2020-