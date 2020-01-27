Monday, January 27, 2020
     
Grammys 2020 LIVE Updates: Lizzo dedicates opening performance to Basketball legend Kobe Bryant

Lizzo opens the night of Grammys 2020 with a spectacular performance and dedicates the night to the champion Kobe Bryant.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 27, 2020 7:57 IST
As celebrities and fans gear up for the biggest music night, 62nd Grammys, they are hit by the shocking news of Basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash. He was accompanied by his daughter Ginna who also lost her life in the crash. But as they say, the show must go on. The ceremony is being held at Staples Center in Los Angeles and like every year, it will recognize the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the year. The nominations were announced November 20, 2019. Lizzo opens the night with a spectacular performance and dedicates the night to the champion Kobe Bryant. Here are all the LIVE updates about all the winners at Grammys 2020-

 

 

  • Jan 27, 2020 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Best Comedy Album - Sticks & Stones

    Best Comedy Album -Sticks & Stones

    Best Pop Vocal Album: Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

    Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Look Now

    Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Lil Nas X feat Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

    Best R&B Album: Anderson .Paak, Ventura

  • Jan 27, 2020 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Camila Cabello dedicates First Man song to her father

    Camila Cabello, who has been nominated for the Grammys with her singer boyfriend Shawn Mendes for the song Senorita, delivers a heart touching performance on her new song First Man and dedicates it to her father.

  • Jan 27, 2020 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Alicia Keys pays emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

    Host Alicia Krys says, "Right now Kobe and his daughter Gianna ... are in our spirits, they’re in our hearts, they’re in prayers, they’re in this building,” she added. “Take a moment and hold them inside of you and share our strength and our support with their families.”

  • Jan 27, 2020 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Tribute to Kobe Bryant

    Host Alicia Keys along with Boyz II Men pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and sing a capella version of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” at the Staples Center as the audience watched in awe.

     

  • Jan 27, 2020 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Lizzo's opening performance

    Lizzo opens the night with a spectacular performance and dedicates the night to the champion Kobe Bryant.

     

  • Jan 27, 2020 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Michelle Obama wins Grammy

    Michelle Obama, Sara Bareilles, Rosalia and 21 Savage also became official Grammy winners when the show handed out trophies during its pre-telecast ceremony in Los Angeles.

