Golden Globes Awards 2026 nominations announced: One Battle After Another receives maximum nods | See list

Golden Globes Awards 2026 nominations announced: One Battle After Another receives maximum nods

New Delhi:

The nominations for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday, December 8, 2025. The announcement was hosted by actors Skye P Marshall and Marlon Wayans in Los Angeles, California.

Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another leads the chart with nine nominations in several categories, including best comedy or musical, best director, best original screenplay, and leading actor.

Golden Globes Awards 2026 nominations announced

It must be noted that the 83rd edition of the Golden Globe Awards is scheduled to be held on Sunday, January 11, 2026. It will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. Viewers can watch the ceremony live on CBS or stream it on Paramount+. Take a look at the full list of nominations here:

Film:

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Bugonia (Focus Features)

Marty Supreme (A24)

No Other Choice (Neon)

Nouvelle Vague (Netflix)

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Arco (Neon)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle (Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Kpop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Little Amlie Or The Character Of Rain (GKIDS)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Cinematic And Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire And Ash (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

F1 (Apple Original Films)

Kpop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Weapons (Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema)

Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Julia Roberts (After The Hunt)

Tessa Thompson (Hedda)

Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)

Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)

Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Amanda Seyfried (The Testament Of Ann Lee)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Timothe Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

George Clooney (Jay Kelly)

Leonardo Dicaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Lee Byung-hun (No Other Choice)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgrd, Sentimental Value

Best Original Song

Dream as One – Avatar: Fire and Ash

Golden – KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You – Sinners

No Place Like Home – Wicked: For Good

The Girl in the Bubble – Wicked: For Good

Train Dreams – Train Dreams

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Ludwig Goransson – Sinners

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Jonny Greenwood – Sirat

Jonny Greenwood – Hamnet

Hans Zimmer – F1

Best Non-English Language Motion Picture

It Was Just An Accident, France

No Other Choice, South Korea

The Secret Agent, Brazil

Sentimental Value, Norway

Sirt, Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia

Best Director – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chlo Zhao (Hamnet)

Television:

Best Limited TV Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role — TV Series, Limited series or TV Movie

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaac, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role — TV Series, Limited series or TV Movie

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Podcast

Armchair Expert

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Smartless

Up First

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on TV

Bill Maher, Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein, The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart, Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani, Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais, Mortality

Sarah Silverman, Postmortem

Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Glen Powell (Chad Powers)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Claire Danes (The Beast in Me)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)

Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)

Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North)

Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)

Jude Law (Black Rabbit)

Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)

This is a developing story.