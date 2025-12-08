Golden Globes Awards 2026 nominations announced: One Battle After Another receives maximum nods | See list

The nominations for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday, December 8, 2025. The announcement was hosted by actors Skye P Marshall and Marlon Wayans in Los Angeles, California.
Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another leads the chart with nine nominations in several categories, including best comedy or musical, best director, best original screenplay, and leading actor.
Golden Globes Awards 2026 nominations announced
It must be noted that the 83rd edition of the Golden Globe Awards is scheduled to be held on Sunday, January 11, 2026. It will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. Viewers can watch the ceremony live on CBS or stream it on Paramount+. Take a look at the full list of nominations here:
Film:
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Bugonia (Focus Features)
Marty Supreme (A24)
- No Other Choice (Neon)
- Nouvelle Vague (Netflix)
- One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Arco (Neon)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle (Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment)
- Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Kpop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
- Little Amlie Or The Character Of Rain (GKIDS)
- Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Cinematic And Box Office Achievement
- Avatar: Fire And Ash (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- F1 (Apple Original Films)
- Kpop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
- Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Weapons (Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema)
- Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
- Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
- Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
- Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)
- Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
- Julia Roberts (After The Hunt)
- Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
- Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
- Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)
- Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
- Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)
- Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
- Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
- Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
- Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)
- Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
- Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
- Amanda Seyfried (The Testament Of Ann Lee)
- Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
- Timothe Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
- George Clooney (Jay Kelly)
- Leonardo Dicaprio (One Battle After Another)
- Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
- Lee Byung-hun (No Other Choice)
- Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)
- Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
- Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
- Amy Madigan (Weapons)
- Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgrd, Sentimental Value
Best Original Song
- Dream as One – Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Golden – KPop Demon Hunters
- I Lied to You – Sinners
- No Place Like Home – Wicked: For Good
- The Girl in the Bubble – Wicked: For Good
- Train Dreams – Train Dreams
Best Screenplay
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
- Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
- Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
- Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
- Ludwig Goransson – Sinners
- Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another
- Jonny Greenwood – Sirat
- Jonny Greenwood – Hamnet
- Hans Zimmer – F1
Best Non-English Language Motion Picture
- It Was Just An Accident, France
- No Other Choice, South Korea
- The Secret Agent, Brazil
- Sentimental Value, Norway
- Sirt, Spain
- The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia
Best Motion Picture – DRAMA
- Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Hamnet (Focus Features)
- It Was Just An Accident (NEON)
- The Secret Agent (NEON)
- Sentimental Value (NEON)
- Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
- Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein)
- Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)
- Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
- Chlo Zhao (Hamnet)
Television:
Best Limited TV Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for TV
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- The Beast in Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo, Task
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role — TV Series, Limited series or TV Movie
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaac, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role — TV Series, Limited series or TV Movie
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best Podcast
- Armchair Expert
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- Smartless
- Up First
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on TV
- Bill Maher, Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein, The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Hart, Acting My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani, Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais, Mortality
- Sarah Silverman, Postmortem
Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Glen Powell (Chad Powers)
- Seth Rogen (The Studio)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Claire Danes (The Beast in Me)
- Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
- Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)
- Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)
- Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
- Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)
Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North)
- Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)
- Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
- Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)
- Jude Law (Black Rabbit)
- Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)
