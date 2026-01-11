Golden Globes 2026: Date, time and where to watch live in India The Golden Globes 2026 will be held in Los Angeles on January 11. Here’s when Indian viewers can watch the live telecast, streaming platform and key event details.

New Delhi:

The 83rd Golden Globes is one of the most looked-forward-to events as it announces the recipients of excellence in the field of film and American television productions for the year 2025. The event will be held, and the winners will be announced during the live telecast this month at the Beverly Hilton.

Already, the current year’s event has escalated the excitement. But what about viewers in India? When and where will they get to witness the event? Let’s get inside to know more.

Golden Globes 2026 India telecast date and time

The Golden Globes ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on January 11, 2026. This star-studded event will run from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm (ET) or 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm (PT) on the CBS Television Network. It will also be live-streamed on Paramount+ in the United States.

The Indian audience will get to witness the awards ceremony in the early hours of Monday, January 12, at 6:30 am only on Jio Hotstar.

Golden Globes 2026: Venue, host and key highlights

The American stand-up comedian and actress Nikki Glaser will be hosting the event for the second consecutive year. The nominations were revealed on December 8, 2025, by actors Skye P. Marshall and Marlon Wayans. The Globes will also honour podcasts for the first time in the Best Podcast category.

Golden Globes 2026 nominations: Films and shows leading the race

The Leonardo DiCaprio-led 'One Battle After Another', received a leading nine nominations, marking the sixth film in Golden Globes history to receive five nominations and at least one acting nomination in all four acting categories, regardless of type. 'Sentimental Value' led by Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgard, Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in film nominations with eight nods is second only to 'One Battle After Another', followed by 'Sinners' with seven nominations.

At the same time, 'The White Lotus' led the nomination list in the television category with a total of six nominations, followed by 'Adolescence'.

