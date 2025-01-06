Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia’s 'All We Imagine As Light' loses best foreign language film to Emilia Perez

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Perez wins best foreign language Film, All We Imagine As Light misses Out the prestigious Golden Globes Award for Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language went to Emilia Perez, a French film, while India’s All We Imagine As Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, lost out in the competition.

All We Imagine As Light, a joint Indo-French production, was nominated in the category alongside a strong lineup of international films, including I'm Still Here (Brazil), The Girl with the Needle (Denmark), The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany), and Vermiglio (Italy). Despite critical acclaim and a significant nomination, the film was unable to secure the win.

However, there is still hope for All We Imagine As Light, as Payal Kapadia is also nominated in the Best Director category, alongside Brady Corbet for The Brutalist, Coralie Fargeat for The Substance, Edward Berger for Conclave, Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez, and Sean Baker for Anora.

The win for Emilia Perez comes after a successful start to the night for the film, as Zoe Saldaña triumphed in the category for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. Saldaña's performance outshone her co-star Selena Gomez, securing her first Golden Globe in this category.

Emilia Perez has made an impact at the 82nd Golden Globes, garnering a total of 10 nominations, making it the most-nominated film of the evening. The movie’s strong showing highlights its widespread recognition, cementing its place as a major contender in the global film industry.

While All We Imagine As Light did not take home the Golden Globe, the recognition of this Indo-French collaboration still marks a significant achievement for Indian cinema on the international stage. Payal Kapadia's work has garnered praise for its storytelling and vision, and the nomination itself speaks to the growing recognition of Indian films in global award circuits.

As the awards season continues, all eyes will remain on Emilia Perez and its remarkable achievements, as well as on the future of films like All We Imagine As Light, which continue to shine a spotlight on the dynamic nature of global cinema.