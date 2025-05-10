Godzilla x Kong: Supernova: Production of the MonsterVerse sequel begins, release date confirmed Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures have announced the next film in the MonsterVerse, named 'Godzilla x Kong: Supernova'. Know when it will be released.

New Delhi:

Godzilla x Kong's sequel, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, started filming on Friday. Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures made a mega announcement on May 9 and revealed that they have started filming for Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. With this, they also shared an announcement video and unveiled the release date of the sequel. Fans seemed excited about this film and are eagerly waiting for its title, its starcast and release date.

Film title and release date

Godzilla x Kong's sequel Godzilla x Kong: Supernova will be released in theatres on March 26, 2027. Its production work has started. The company has also released a short teaser video, which shows the office of an organisation called Monarch. Monarch keeps an eye on giant monsters (Titans). The video shows a hotline number, by calling which fans can listen to the message. The message states that giving information about Titans helps keep the world safe.

About the film

Supernova is the sixth film in the MonsterVerse, a sequel to the 2024 hit film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Actor Dan Stevens will return to the role of Trapper and new cast members include Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O'Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Sam Neill. The teaser didn't show much, but it does show a call from Sedona, Arizona, the site of the awakening of the monster named Scylla in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The video also showed a Godzilla bobblehead and a mug with 'Keep Kong and Siri' on written on it

