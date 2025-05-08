The Karate Kid actor Jackie Chan to return as Mr Han in latest instalment, says 'I always do my own stunts' Legendary actor Jackie Chan is all set to return as Mr Han in the sixth instalment of the Karate Kid franchise, 'Karate Kid: Legends', which will be released on May 30, 2025.

New Delhi:

Actor Jackie Chan, who is known for his stunts in action films, is gearing up for his latest release, Karate Kid: Legends. The 71-year-old actor will be seen again as Mr Han in the latest instalment of the Karate Kid franchise. Recently, Chan shared that he will perform his stunts, saying that after doing them for sixty-four years, he no longer needs any physical preparation. He added that it has become a matter of muscle memory for him.

What did Jackie Chan say?

In a recent interview, the Hong Kong actor and filmmaker Jackie Chan said, 'Of course, I always do my own stunts. It’s who I am. That’s not changing until the day I retire, which is never! And to be honest, when you’ve done it for 64 years straight, there’s no physical preparation anymore. Everything is in your heart and soul; it is muscle memory.'

Karate Kid: Legends release date

The sixth instalment of the Karate Kid franchise, 'Karate Kid: Legends', is all set to hit the screens worldwide on May 30, 2025. It is significant to note that legendary actor Jackie Chan will return as Mr Han in the Karate Kid franchise after fifteen years. Last month, the official X handle of Karate Kid: Legends shared an 18-second video and announced the release date of this action film. Take a look at the post below:

About Karate Kid: Legends

Karate Kid: Legends is an action drama film which features Joshua Jackson, Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Jonathan Entwistle and written by Rob Lieber and Robert Mark Kamen. The film follows the story of kung fu prodigy Li Fong, who struggles to fit in with his new classmates after moving to New York City with his mother.

Also Read: This Bollywood actress was diagnosed with cancer, know her journey | World Ovarian Cancer Day