Gigi Hadid shares cute Father's Day throwback with daughter Khai's 'baba' Zayn Malik, see rare pic

Gigi Hadid wished the former One Direction star Zayn Malik, who is also the father of their daughter Khai, on social media on the occasion of Father's Day 2022. Since the couple separated last year, they have been working together as co-parents of their and Gigi's warm gesture towards Malik recently became evident. Gigi and Malik have been private about their daughter and don't share many of her pictures on social media. On Father's Day too, Gigi shared a picture of her daughter but the faces of the baby daughter and his father Malik are hidden.

Gigi shares her wish on Father's Day

"To Khai's Baba," Gigi wrote in her Instagram stories sharing the picture of Khai and Malik. One of the fans reacted to it by saying they are happy seeing the father and toddler daughter together. "For the last 8 months, one of my biggest worries has been whether or not Zayn is with his daughter. I’m happy beyond measure right now. And knowing Zayn is capable of maintaining a healthy, co-parenting relationship with Gigi despite what happened makes him the kindest man (sic)," wrote a Twitter user.

Gigi and Malik are co-parenting Khai

"There is no custody battle going on right now," an inside source said in the matter. They added that the exes are "just trying to work things out as co-parents," noting that Malik has been continuing to prove he is a "responsible father" to their little girl. The source also said, "Gigi and Zayn are getting along just fine," adding that "they've been in each other's lives in some way or another for the past few weeks."

Cause of separation

Malik, 28, was charged in September 2021 with four instances of harassment following an alleged dispute with Yolanda Hadid, the mother of his supermodel partner Gigi Hadid. Malik was also accused of physically harming Yolanda Hadid, with one citation stating that he "grabbed and shoved her into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain." Yolanda Hadid is best known as a former cast member of the reality series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

(With inputs from news agencies)