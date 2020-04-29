Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik expecting first child together, fans send love and blessings

Image Source : TWITTER Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik expecting first child together

One Direction singer and supermodel Gigi Hadid are all set to welcome their first child together. According to the latest reports, the diva is 20 weeks pregnant and they are set to announce the news to their fans soon. Gigi and Zayn have been dating each other, on and off, for many years now. As per reports in TMZ, 'family sources' have revealed that the supermodel is pregnant and the couple is quarantining with Hadid's sister Bella and their family on their Pennsylvania farm.

As soon as the news broke the internet, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik fans were thrilled and flooded the social media with their love and blessings. One Twitter user wrote, "Can’t believe we’ll be having a mini version of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid soon." Another fan tweeted, "Oh my god this baby is going to be the prettiest thing ever. Congratulations you both." Check out more reactions here-

Can’t believe we’ll be having a mini version of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid soon..

i’m gonna cry imagine those genes pic.twitter.com/Q93Y669fhZ — |Gilmore (@michell_schelle) April 29, 2020

Zayn Malik and Gigi are expecting their first children together 🙃🙃



Me: pic.twitter.com/ifX2jeeZ2g — MASUK ITB 2020 (@cosmogyraallll) April 29, 2020

RT JJJordynJones: "RT _ahmmmeddd: Zayn and gigi child will have palestinien pakistani british irish genes. This isn't a child This is a world cup. pic.twitter.com/QZWXqhZCfk" #jordynjones — Jordyn Jones RT (@JordynJonesRT) April 29, 2020

SO I SAW THIS ON TIKTOK AND THIS GIRL’S MIND:SUPERIOR



she said that maybe they had a gender reveal party on gigi’s bday party bc if you see the ballon THERE IS BLUE AND PINK

AND THEN IN HER PICTURE WITH ZAYN SHE IS WITH JUST ONE BALLOON AND IT IS BLUE so is it a boy orr im a 🤡 pic.twitter.com/KJSHVa2953 — 𝚋𝚎𝚕 ◟̽◞̽ au pinned📌 (@kiwixlwt) April 29, 2020

zayn malik & gigi hadid's baby will have the best genes ever 😩❤ pic.twitter.com/AJxKI2nbFX — KL ◈ (@tiffany_rose___) April 29, 2020

imagine if zayn malik and gigi hadid are your parents and you are their children, how perfect are you...

Just imagine... 😅 pic.twitter.com/x8Qei69ZGF — fawwas.hanafi (@fawwash93) April 29, 2020

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik first started dating in 2015 after they met at a party. Earlier, in an interview, Zayn said, "Everything is great. She’s super organized and I’m really not. It helps that she can get things together for me a little bit. I lean on her a lot. I had a very negative outlook on things. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever was running through my body at the time. She’s helped me to look at things from a positive angle." The couple also owns a horse together named Cool.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage