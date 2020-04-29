Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik expecting first child together, fans send love and blessings

Wednesday, April 29, 2020
     
As soon as the news of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik being pregnant broke the internet, fans were thrilled and flooded the social media with their love and blessings. They even claimed that the couple's child will have the best genes.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2020 8:36 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

One Direction singer and supermodel Gigi Hadid are all set to welcome their first child together. According to the latest reports, the diva is 20 weeks pregnant and they are set to announce the news to their fans soon. Gigi and Zayn have been dating each other, on and off, for many years now. As per reports in TMZ, 'family sources' have revealed that the supermodel is pregnant and the couple is quarantining with Hadid's sister Bella and their family on their Pennsylvania farm.

As soon as the news broke the internet, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik fans were thrilled and flooded the social media with their love and blessings. One Twitter user wrote, "Can’t believe we’ll be having a mini version of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid soon." Another fan tweeted, "Oh my god this baby is going to be the prettiest thing ever. Congratulations you both." Check out more reactions here-

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik first started dating in 2015 after they met at a party. Earlier, in an interview, Zayn said, "Everything is great. She’s super organized and I’m really not. It helps that she can get things together for me a little bit. I lean on her a lot. I had a very negative outlook on things. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever was running through my body at the time. She’s helped me to look at things from a positive angle." The couple also owns a horse together named Cool.

 

