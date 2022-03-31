Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/HBO 'Game of Thrones' prequel series to release this August

Mark your calendars as 'Game of Thrones' prequel series 'House of the Dragon' is all set to come out on August 21 this year. HBO, on Wednesday, revealed a new poster for the series and announced the release date. In the poster, a golden dragon is seen on the verge of hatching with a pair of dragon eyes staring behind it.

Set two centuries before the events of 'Game of Thrones', the ten-episode prequel series will depict how the House of Targaryen fell into a bitter and brutal civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons -- presaging the beginning of the end of the ruling family of Westeros, Variety reported.

The series was created by authors George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal, based on Martin's novel "Fire & Blood".

Much like the original series, 'House of the Dragon' boasts a cast, with a smaller core set of characters including Paddy Considine (as King Viserys I), Emmy D'Arcy (as Princess Rhaenrya, Viserys' first child and his heir apparent), Matt Smith (as Prince Daemon, Viserys' younger brother), Rhys Ifans (as Ser Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King), Olivia Cooke (as Lady Alicent Hightower, Otto's daughter) and Fabien Frankel (as Ser Criston Cole, a knight with eyes for Rhaenrya).