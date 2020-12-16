Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GALGADOT Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' teaser lights up Burj Khalifa

Ahead of the release of her DC superhero film 'Wonder Woman 1984', Israeli star Gal Gadot shared a glimpse of the illuminated Burj Khalifa picturising the teaser of her upcoming flick. The 35-year-old actor took to social media to share a dazzling picture which shows Burj Khalifa picturising the 'Wonder Woman 1984' teaser in Dubai. The 'Date Night' star went on to compliment the post with a short note expressing his excitement to see a glimpse of her upcoming flick on the tallest screen in the world.

"This is unreal! #WW84 covering the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai" she wrote in the caption with a glitter emoticon. Have a look:

The post for which fans flooded the comments section with appreciations for the star gained more than one million views within a few hours of being posted.

The much-awaited film, 'Wonder Woman 1984'has secured a Christmas release date in several countries, while it will hit the Indian theatres a day early on December 24.

Produced by Jenkins, Gadot, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Charles Roves, and Stephen Jones, the film stars Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Robin Wright, in addition to Gadot.

-With ANI inputs