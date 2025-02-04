Marvel launches new superheroes in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' teaser | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' teaser has been released

The teaser of Marvel's upcoming superhero film 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' has been released. In a grand event, the teaser of this superhero film was launched in a very interesting way. About an hour before the teaser release, the makers created a real-life scenario where a missile was being tested. The trailer launch event was broadcast from the US Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Science, adventure and romance come together

The teaser of this superhero film released today on Tuesday is no less than a gift for lovers of science fiction films. This Marvel film is directed by Matt Shakman. It is produced by Marvel. At the same time, Walt Disney Studio Motion Pictures has taken the responsibility of distribution. This is the 37th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

This film is set in the 1960s. The story of the film is about four friends and astronauts who get superpowers in an accident during a journey. After this, all four protect the world from evil forces with the help of their powers. Talking about the films of the Fantastic Four series, four films including Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) have been released. The Fantastic Four: First Steps film will be released in the US on July 25, 2025.

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' cast

Stars like Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are part of this film. Actor Pedro Pascal will be seen in the role of scientist Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic in the film. Actress Vanessa Kirby will be seen in the role of Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman. Joseph Quinn will play the role of Johnny Storm aka Human Torch in this film. Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be seen in the role of Ben Grimm aka The Thing in this story.

