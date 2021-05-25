F9 star John Cena issues apology to China for calling Taiwan a country: 'I am very sorry for my mistake'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOHN CENA ARMY F9 star John Cena issues apology to China for calling Taiwan its own country

The professional wrestler and actor John Cena had landed himself in a controversy. John Cena described Taiwan as a country in a promotional video for the latest Fast and Furious film. After facing backlash on social media he issued an apology on the Weibo platform. In the video message, John Cena asked for forgiveness from the Chinese people.

"I did many, many interviews for Fast & Furious 9, and I made a mistake during one interview," Cena said in the video, without repeating the controversial term.

"I must say, which is very very important, that I love and respect China and Chinese people. I'm very, very sorry for my mistake. I apologise.", he added.

For the unversed, while talking to Taiwanese broadcaster TBVS, John Cena had mentioned how Taiwan would be the first ‘country’ that would be able to watch his latest action flick's ninth installment of the Fast and Furious. His comments sparked an immediate backlash in China as China considers Taiwan to be a part of Mainland China. Taiwan is a self-governed island state separated from mainland China by the Taiwan Strait. Beijing opposes the suggestion Taiwan is an independent state.