Enrique Iglesias welcomes fourth child with partner Anna Kournikova, posts first photo of their 'sunshine'

Spanish musician Enrique Iglesias and his longtime partner, former tennis champion and model Anna Kournikova, have welcomed their fourth child together. The baby was born on December 17, with the couple announcing the happy news a few days later through a joint Instagram post.

Enrique and Anna offered fans the first glimpse of the newborn on Tuesday, December 23. The picture shows the baby sleeping soundly in a pram, with a soft toy placed close by. The joint post was captioned, "My Sunshine 12.17.2025." Take a look at the photo here:

For those unversed, Enrique and Anna are already parents to twins Lucy and Nicholas, who were born in December 2017, and their daughter Mary, born in January 2020. Although the couple has been together for more than 20 years, they have never publicly confirmed whether they are married. Their journey together started in 2001 when Anna appeared in Enrique’s popular music video Escape. Their on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life relationship.

While speaking about marriage in a 2012 interview, Enrique shared why it was never a priority for them. He told Parade magazine, "Maybe it's because I come from divorced parents, but I don't think you love somebody more because of a piece of paper. Nowadays, it's not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you're a good parent, period."

Anna, too, echoed similar thoughts in a 2011 interview with Women's Health, saying that marriage was not essential to her either. She said, "(Marriage) isn't important to me. I'm in a happy relationship - that's all that matters. I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting each other completely."

The duo are often seen posting family photos on social media.

