Emmy Awards 2024 Winner List: The Bear, The Succession bag awards, Jennifer Coolidge wins big for The Lotus

This year's Emmy Awards comes after the event was postponed from September 18, 2023, because of the writers and actors strike. Fans have been waiting with bated breaths to watch their favourite stars win and dazzle on the most auspicious night of television. The 75th Emmy Awards began at the Peacock Theatre in Downton Los Angeles, California after a long delay. Let's take a look at the winner's list:

Best Supporting Actress in Comedy Series:

Ayo Edebiri for The Bear

Outstanding Lead actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson for Abbot Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Macfayden in The Succession

