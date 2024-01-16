Emmy Awards 2024 Winner List: The Bear, The Succession bag awards, Jennifer Coolidge wins big for The Lotus

This year's Emmy Awards comes after the event was postponed from September 18, 2023, because of the writers and actors strike. Fans have been waiting with bated breaths to watch their favourite stars win and dazzle on the most auspicious night of television. The 75th Emmy Awards began at the Peacock Theatre in Downton Los Angeles, California after a long delay. Let's take a look at the winner's list:
Best Supporting Actress in Comedy Series:
Ayo Edebiri for The Bear
Outstanding Lead actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson for Abbot Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Matthew Macfayden in The Succession
Also Read: HanuMan Box Office Report: Teja Sajja starrer creates chaos at box office, earns THIS much on day 4
Also Read: The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey's next with Raashi Khanna will release on THIS date