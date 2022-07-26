Emmy Awards 2022 LIVE streaming: When and Where to watch in India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/EMMY_AWARDS2021 Emmy Awards 2022

The upcoming 74th Emmy Awards, which will be held in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022, will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India, the streamer announced. Lionsgate Play subscribers will be able to watch the annual award ceremony from 5.30 am onwards on September 13. The awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) on NBC, stated a press release.

The prestigious awards night will also stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in Malaysia (8 AM MYT) and the Philippines (8 AM PHT). In a statement, Amit Dhanuka, Executive Vice President, Lionsgate, said, "We are delighted to LIVE stream the 74th Emmy Awards® across three territories - India, Malaysia and the Philippines. There have been some phenomenal performances both in front of and behind the camera. With exciting performances and glorious victories, this year is set to get more vibrant and regal."

Adding to it, Maury McIntyre, President and COO of Television Academy said, "The Television Academy strives to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape, advocating for the television industry as it expands the horizons of television excellence. Through its innovative programs, publications and events, the Academy and its Foundation foster, empower and connect the diverse community of storytellers fuelling the medium while celebrating industry excellence and recognizing achievement through awards and accolades, including the coveted Emmy® Award, the Hall of Fame and Television Academy Honours.

Recognizing the best in American programming, the nominations for the Emmy Awards were announced on July 12, with HBO 'Succession' receiving 25 nominations, while the Korean drama 'Squid Game' became the first non-English language series to receive a nomination for the top Emmy honour, Outstanding Drama Series.

A week prior to NBC's Emmy Awards telecast, the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4. An edited presentation will be broadcasted on Saturday, September 10, at 8 p.m. ET on FXX. NBC has not yet announced a host (or hosts) or producer for the 2022 Emmys.

Latest Hollywood News