Elizabeth Hurley feels she's too old to wear bikini in public

Just two weeks ago, Elizabeth Hurley posted a photo on Instagram clad in a red bikini, sitting beside a swimming pool.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: February 09, 2020 7:10 IST
Elizabeth Hurley

Actress Elizabeth Hurley, 54, says she is "too old" to wear a bikini in public. "Most people are fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including me," she said during a podcast, reports mirror.co.uk.

View this post on Instagram

#jaiselmer #india ❤️

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

"I like to cover up a lot. I certainly wouldn't walk around a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. I'm much too old. But, privately, of course," she added. However, just two weeks ago, the actress posted a photo on Instagram clad in a red bikini, sitting beside a swimming pool.

View this post on Instagram

😘😘😘 #elizabethhurleybeach

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

Before that, she had also posted a photo in a leopard print bikini.

She has also previously revealed her many bikini photos on holiday taken by her son Damien, 17.

