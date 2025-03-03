Earthquake strikes Los Angeles amid Oscar 2025 after party Not long after the Oscars event concluded, an earthquake struck Los Angeles.

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake with an epicentre 15 kilometers below the surface rocked the city's North Hollywood neighborhood at 22:23 local time on March 2, according to a study from the US Geological Survey. It is noteworthy that the earthquake occurred shortly after the Oscars 2025 ended. Anora, which won five prizes, including best film, best actress for Mikey Madison, and best director for Sean Baker, was the clear winner of the night.

When did the earthquake occur?

The epicenter of the earthquake was just a few miles away from the venue. According to local time, the earthquake occurred at 10 pm on Sunday night. People said that they saw buildings shaking and felt vibrations. Regarding the earthquake, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said that the tremors were felt for several miles across Los Angeles.

The intensity of the earthquake was low

The intensity of the earthquake was low due to which a tsunami warning has not been issued. So far there is no information about any kind of damage or people being injured. The Los Angeles Fire Department said that the effect of the earthquake was felt in the entire downtown area.

Why do earthquakes occur?

Earthquake tremors are caused by the movement or collision of the Earth's tectonic plates. When the energy present between the plates is suddenly released due to some reason, the earth starts shaking. This energy spreads in the form of seismic waves, causing the earth to tremble. Volcanic eruptions and mine explosions can also cause earthquakes.

Also Read: Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody wins Best Actor, Anora bags five awards including Best Picture | Full winners list