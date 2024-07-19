'Dune Prophecy': Tabu's first look unveiled in new teaser of HBO Max's upcoming series

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENSHOT FROM TEASER Tabu's first look unveiled from 'Dune: Prophecy'

HBO Max has released the second teaser of its upcoming series Dune: Prophecy. It is a prequel series to Denis Villeneuve-directed superhit Dune movie. Fans got to see the first look of Bollywood actress Tabu in the recently released trailer. She will be playing the role of Sister Francesca.

On Thursday, July 18, the Dune: Prophecy series' first trailer was released by The Warner Bros Discovery in the evening. The upcoming show will be of six episodes that will start in year November. The actress Tabu is globally well-known for roles in the movies like The Namesake and Life of Pi. She was also seen making an appearance in the BBC miniseries A Suitable Boy in the teaser's end video.

Tabu's Sister Francesca character is a woman who is strong, intelligent and beautiful and leaves a lasting impression. The makers of the series said, "Her return to the palace affects the balance of authority in the capital." The series takes place 10,000 years before the beginning of Frank Herbert's famous book 'Dune' which was divided into two parts by Villeneuve.

Watch the trailer:

In the two films that were released in 2021 and 2023, Charlotte Rampling was seen in the role of Reverend Mother Mohiam, the Emperor's Bene Gesserit Truthsayer. And Lady Jessica was the character played by Rebecca Ferguson who was the Bene Gesserit mother of the protagonist Paul (Timothee Chalamet).

The series was earlier titled Dune: The Sisterhood and now as Dune: Prophecy. The story is based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson. The show depicts two Harkonnen sisters as they fight forces that threaten humanity's future and create the legendary order known as the Bene Gesserit, according to the official logline.

The Dune: Prophecy sci-fi series features Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofia Boussnina, Jessica Barden, and Shalom Brune-Franklin. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series with showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker. HBO and Legendary Television co-produce it.

