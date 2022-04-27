Doctor Strange sequel Madness of Multiverse mints over Rs 10 cr in advance booking ahead of India release

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DOCTOR STRANGE OFFICIAL Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness poster

Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been one of the most anticipated cinematic events of 2022. The big ticket entertainer has already hooked the audiences with its bumper advance bookings 30 days before release- making this the first ever such advance for any Hollywood release!

Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" has collected over Rs 10 cr in pre-sale booking in India, according to leading distributors. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", the second part to Marvel Studios 2016 film "Doctor Strange", is slated to be released in theatres across the country in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on May 6.

As the film gears up for its massive release next week, the early trend in the numbers showcase an encouraging sign for a blockbuster start. Kamal Gianchandani- CEO - PVR pictures in a statement said, “Marvel films have always created magic on the Indian box office and a month advance opening has been a very strategic move from the studio. There has been a massive response on the advance booking and with the increasing demand from the fans, we are expecting all the shows across India to go house full very soon."

Giving away more details, Devang Sampat, CEO Cinepolis said, "Marvel movies enjoy a great fan following in India and this movie has also seen tremendous response. High pre-sale record was last seen in Avengers: Endgame and with such crazy fandom across the nation, we can see yet another Marvel blockbuster coming at Cinépolis India 400 screens."

Rajender Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer at INOX Leisure added, "Metro Cities have always been the Marvel fanatics but this time with Doctor Strange what surprises us is that we have got a phenomenal response from Tier 2 markets as well. This indeed shows the reach that Marvel films and characters have created over the years. We are delighted that the advance booking numbers are phenomenal across the INOX cinemas, and the film is all set to open with big numbers."

The upcoming film is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Cumberbatch as the titular character.

The sequel follows Doctor Strange as he tries to contain the aftermath of the multiverse-fracturing spell he cast in the 2021 hit film "Spider-Man: No Way Home" -- which caused villains from across the multiverse to spill over into the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

It also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.