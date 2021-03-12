'Doctor Strange' Benedict Cumberbatch answers why he was absent from Marvel's 'WandaVision' season one

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ L3ENEDICT.CUMBERBATCH Benedict Cumberbatch as Marvel's Doctor Strange

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Dr Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has explained he did not appear in the first season of "WandaVision" because he was busy with his production company. "I wasn't in 'WandaVision', I'd been quite busy," he said on the show "Jake's Takes" on YouTube, reports screenrant.com.

For the uninitiated, ever since it was announced at the San Diego Comic Con that the events from "WandaVision" to connect to the sequel, "Dr Strange In The Multiverse of Madness", it was believed that Cumberbatch would make a brief appearance on the nine-epiosde show that concluded recently.

"I'm sorry to disappoint you. I don't know, yeah. I mean, that would've been fun I guess. It would've let into (Elizabeth Olsen's) involvement with (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness") but, ah hell, you know. That's all to come," Cumberbatch said on the show.

The 44-year-old actor also added that he has been shooting for the sequel to "Dr. Strange" since Christmas last year.

"We're in the middle of it now, we've been filming since before Christmas, and it's very exciting," he said.