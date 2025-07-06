Do you know Sylvester Stallone did a cameo in a Bollywood film featuring Akshay Kumar? Read further to know in which Bollywood film the Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone shared the screen space with actors like Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan for a cameo role.

Over the years, several Bollywood movies have featured surprising cameos, and there are times when casting directors have even chosen Hollywood stars to add more flavour to the script. In this article, let's find out in which film Hollywood action star Sylvester Stallone played a cameo role in the Akshay Kumar starrer.

What is the name of the film?

One of the most memorable examples of this came in the 2009 film Kambakkht Ishq, where none other than Hollywood action star Sylvester Stallone made a special appearance alongside Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. Directed by Sabbir Khan, who also directed films like 'Baaghi', 'Heropanti', 'Nikamma' and 'Munna Michael'. For the unversed, the film 'Kambakkht Ishq' revolves around the story of an Indian stuntman who takes Hollywood by storm but is unable to find true love.

The action romantic comedy film features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aftab Shivdasani, Amrita Arora, Vindu Dara Singh, Rajesh Khera, Kahkashan Patel, Javed Jaffery, Ashwin Mushran, in the lead roles. However, actors like Boman Irani, Whoopi Goldberg, Brandon Routh, Denise Richards, Sylvester Stallone, and Holly Valance can be seen in cameo roles.

Sylvester Stallone's cameo in Akshay Kumar's 2009 film 'Kambakkht Ishq'

In the film, Stallone appears as himself in a short but striking sequence where he comes to the rescue of Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Simrita Rai aka Simi. The scene unfolds in Los Angeles, where she's being chased by a group of goons. Just as things seem out of control, Stallone emerges dramatically, punches out the villains, and then drives off with the heroine. He was seen in classic Rambo style.

Released on July 3, 2009, the Bollywood film 'Kambakkht Ishq' received mixed reviews; however, Stallone's cameo generated a lot of buzz during the film's promotion.

Work front

Talking about his work front, Sylvester Stallone was last seen in the action crime drama thriller film 'Armor' alongside Jason Patric and Josh Wiggins in the lead roles. The actor who turned 79 on July 6, 2025, will be next seen in William Eubank's directorial 'The Epiphany'. According to IMDb, he is also part of films like 'Little America', 'Samaritan 2', and 'Scavenger Hunt'.

