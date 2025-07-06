Who is Sara Arjun? From Ponniyin Selvan to Dhurandhar, a look at her filmography Read further to know about the actress who is going to play the love interest of Ranveer Singh in the upcoming spy thriller film 'Dhurandhar'. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on December 5, 2025.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh unveiled the first look teaser of his upcoming film 'Dhurandhar' on the occasion of his 40th birthday on July 6, 2025. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy-thriller film has a stellar cast which includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and R Madhavan in the lead roles. Talking about the female lead of the film, a 20-year-old actor has been cast opposite Ranveer Singh. Read on to find out about the actress in this article.

The young actress who is going to play the love interest of Ranveer Singh in the film 'Dhurandhar' is none other than Sara Arjun. She primarily works in Tamil and Telugu films, and with this film, she will be making her Bollywood debut.

Sara Arjun's known films

The 20-year-old actress Sara Arjun has featured in several critically acclaimed films and short films in her acting career so far. She is best known for her performance in 'Deiva Thirumagal', where she played the role of Nila Krishna, the daughter of a man with special needs. This drama musical also features Vikram, Anushka Shetty and Amala Paul in the lead roles.

She also features in Mani Ratnam's action epic drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 and 2', where she plays the role of a younger version of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan named 'Nandini'. Besides Sara Arjun, the film stars actors like Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Ravi Mohan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

Sara has also worked in films like 'Chithirayil Nilachoru', 'Jai Ho', 'Saivam', Dagudumootha Dandakor', 'Jazbaa', 'Annmariya Kalippilanu', 'The Song of Scorpions', 'Vizhithiru', 'Saand Ki Aankh', 'Sillu Karuppatti', 'Ajeeb Daastaans', 'Toolsidas Junior', 'Paath - The Lesson', and 'Quotation Gang Part 1'.

Sara Arjun to make her Bollywood debut with 'Dhurandhar' as a female lead

With the action thriller film 'Dhurandhar', Sara Arjun is going to be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The Bollywood film is written, directed and produced by URI fame Aditya Dhar; it is co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 5, 2025, clashing with Baahubali fame Prabhas' The Raja Saab.

