Rishabh Pant's accident to Yuzvendra Chahal's love life, major revelations from The Great Indian Kapil Show

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' has recently returned with season 3. The new episode welcomed famous Indian cricketers Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal. The episode was a laughter riot as Kapil, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda entertained the audience with their funny jokes. Host Kapil Sharma warmly welcomed Rishabh Pant on the show; the cricketer had appeared for the first time on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. Welcoming him, he mentioned the horrific accident and praised him for making a comeback with a bang.

Rishabh Pant's Accident

Rishabh Pant revealed about the accident and shared, 'Accident jab hua tha na... toh itna sari dawahi andar gali gayi thi. Toh andar se na system, kuch khaya woh nahi jaati tha, kuchh feel nahi hota tha. Toh 2-3 mahne sirf khichdi hi khaye hai...thoda simple rakha as much as possible.'

Did Chahal confirm his relationship with RJ Mahvash?

In the same episode, Yuzvendra Chahal also gave a hint about his dating. Kiku Sharda was wearing the dress of a female security officer and funnily teased Yuzvendra Chahal. He lifted a shirt and asked the cricketer about the lipstick stain visible on it. Kiku kept making fun of Chahal and hinting at their alleged relationship. Even Rishabh Pant joined in the joke and said, 'She is free', which led to more laughter on the set. Kiku then kept asking him who is that girl?

Yuzvendra Chahal then hinted at the ongoing buzz about his alleged relationship and pointed towards RJ Mahvash, saying that the whole country already knows. He told Kiku, 'India jaan chuka hai, 4 months ago.' Yuzvendra's comment shocked everyone as it was a clear hint towards his relationship with RJ Mahvash.

Sidhu's joke on their relationship

Although he did not directly take her name, his words clearly show that the rumours about her are true. Since the buzz about their romance started only a few months ago. Mocking Chahal's relationships, Navjot Singh Sidhu said, 'Sawal uddha nahi hota ki team badal de. Chalo girlfriend ek-aad badal de hain.'

