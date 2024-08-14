Disney Pixar's Frozen 3 locks release date: Know more deets about third installment

Follow us on Image Source : X Disney Pixar's Frozen's fourth installment is also in the works.

The makers of the animated film series, Frozen, have announced the release date of its third installment. The film will be released on November 24, 2027, on the occasion of Thanksgiving Day. Coincidently, both of its first two chapters were released around Thanksgiving Day and went on to become huge box office success, minting over 1 billion USD. Earlier, filmmaker Jennifer Lee presented the initial concept art for Frozen 3, featuring its iconic characters Anna and Elsa.

The first installment in the franchise was released in 2013 and its plot was inspired by Hans Christian Anderson's 1844 fairy tale, The Snow Queen. The film garnered mostly positive responses and earned nearly 1.3 billion USD worldwide and also clinched several awards including two Oscars.

Its sequel came in 2019 which was also a commercial success and minted more than its predecessor. Both films revolve around royal sisters Anna and Elsa (voiced by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel). The series has also given some of the popular chartbusters including 'Let It Go' and 'Do You Want To Build A Snowman?'

In 2023, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that the studio is already working on Frozen's fourth installment. Veteran songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez will be back to write new tracks for the two follow-up films.

''Frozen 3 is in the works, and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works too," he said last year, "But I don't have much to say about those films right now. [Director] Jenn Lee, Who created the original Frozen and Frozen 2, is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories," reported Variety.

