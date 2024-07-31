Deadpool and Wolverine crosses 500 million dollar mark globally, know India collection

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deadpool and Wolverine crosses 500 million dollar mark globally

Deadpool and Wolverine's strong performance continues all over the world. After a record-breaking opening, the film has crossed the 500 million dollar mark globally. On Monday, the film had earned 49.63 crores worldwide. If we add the figures for Tuesday (30 July), then the film has crossed 500 million dollars.

Making bumper earnings in the international market

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film earned an additional 26.5 million dollars from all foreign markets on Monday, 13% of the first weekend. Deadpool and Wolverine earned $260.5 million at the international box office till yesterday (Monday). At the same time, the film collected $235.8 million at the domestic box office.

Deadpool and Wolverine are ruling the world

With Monday's actual figures, earning $444.1 million worldwide in the opening weekend means that Deadpool and Wolverine have earned more than Avatar The Way of Water. It became the biggest opener globally after Spiderman No Way Home was released in 2021.

Great earnings in these countries

At the same time, this film has also proved to be the biggest opener domestically and internationally in the R-rated category. Talking about the figures till Monday, this film has earned Rs 2.76 crore in China, Rs 2.5 crore in the UK, Rs 2.15 crore in Mexico, Rs 1.41 crore in Australia, Rs 1.08 crore in Brazil, Rs 1.06 crore in India, Rs 1.05 crores in Germany, Rs 1.03 crores in France, Rs 0.89 crores in Korea and Rs 0.85 crores in Italy.

For the unversed, Deadpool & Wolverine is an American superhero film based on Marvel Comics featuring the characters Deadpool and Wolverine, produced by Marvel Studios, Maximum Effort, and 21 Laps Entertainment and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is a sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). The film is directed by Shawn Levy. Deadpool and Wolverine released in theatres on July 26.

